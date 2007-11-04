Quick Take: Falcons defeat reeling 49ers

It was over when ...

Niners quarterback Alex Smith completed a 3-yard pass to Maurice Hicks with just over a minute remaining. It came with the 49ers at their own 20-yard line and caused 25 seconds to come off the clock. At the 23 with only 40 seconds left, Smith was put into a desperate position and threw an interception three plays later, handing the Falcons their second win of the season.