Quick Take: Falcons defeat reeling 49ers

It was over when ...
Niners quarterback Alex Smith completed a 3-yard pass to Maurice Hicks with just over a minute remaining. It came with the 49ers at their own 20-yard line and caused 25 seconds to come off the clock. At the 23 with only 40 seconds left, Smith was put into a desperate position and threw an interception three plays later, handing the Falcons their second win of the season.
Game balls
Falcons running back Warrick Dunn had his first 100-yard rushing game since Oct. 15, 2006. He finished with exactly 100 yards on 27 attempts and also scored his second touchdown of the season. On the defensive side of the ball, veteran safety Lawyer Milloy finished with eight tackles and an interception, and held together a secondary that had been ranked 20th entering the game.
Key stat
Despite averaging 4.8 yards per rush and being within striking distance most of the contest, the 49ers -- playing without star running back Frank Gore -- largely went away from the run. They had only 24 rushes (compared to 38 throws), and averaged an anemic 3.9 yards per pass attempt.
Noteworthy
Belying their 1-6 record entering the game, Atlanta was seventh in the NFL with a plus-five turnover differential. That ranking figures to get even better after Sunday's matchup, as Atlanta had four takeaways and committed only one turnover.