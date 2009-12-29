Quick Take: Falcons/Bucs

Published: Dec 29, 2009 at 09:10 AM

In Brief

» Last meeting: A little over a month ago, Chris Redman threw the winning 5-yard touchdown pass to Roddy White with under a minute remaining to lift the Falcons past the Bucs, 20-17.
» Streaks: The teams have split their last 12 meetings, but the Bucs own an 18-14 overall series edge.
» Last week: Atlanta trounced the overwhelmed Buffalo Bills, 31-3. ... Tampa Bay stunned host New Orleans, 20-17, in overtime.

Keep your eye on ...Matt Ryan's recent emergence: Ryan has played pretty well over the past two weeks since returning from a toe injury suffered when these teams met in Week 12. He has thrown four touchdowns, without an interception over that span, and the Falcons have won both games.

Raheem Morris' enthusiasm: It took a while, but the Buccaneers finally seem to be responding to Morris' youthful exuberance on the sidelines. The NFC's youngest coach, who is known to chest bump his players as they walk off the field, has led Tampa Bay to consecutive wins. Despite that recent success, reports have circulated that his job could be in jeopardy. Another win vs. the Falcons certainly couldn't hurt his cause.

Josh Freeman's rocket arm: While Freeman may currently lack some pocket awareness or the ability to adeptly read coverages, there is no denying the rookie quarterback's sensational arm strength. When he uncorks a pass, it typically comes out in a tight spiral and with plenty of speed.

Did you know?

With a victory, the Falcons will record back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in franchise history. ... Atlanta's Matt Ryan needs 307 passing yards to record successive 3,000-yard seasons. ... Bucs CB Ronde Barber needs an interception to avoid his first season without a pick since his rookie year of 1997, when he played in just one game. ... Tampa Bay's Kellen Winslow, who has five touchdowns, can establish a new career high by scoring against Atlanta.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams RB Cam Akers returns to practice, underscores he never asked for trade

The subject of trades talks for weeks, Cam Akers returned to practice on Thursday and clarified to a scrum of reporters he never asked to be traded.

news

Week 9 Thursday inactives: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans

The official inactives for the Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans on Thursday night.

news

Move The Sticks: Young QBs with highest passer ratings, leaders in rush yards before, after contact

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas to undergo toe surgery, not expected to play again this season

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is set to undergo toe surgery, a procedure that is expected to end his season, head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Thursday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE