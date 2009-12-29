Quick Take: Falcons/Bucs

In Brief
» Last meeting: A little over a month ago, Chris Redman threw the winning 5-yard touchdown pass to Roddy White with under a minute remaining to lift the Falcons past the Bucs, 20-17.
» Streaks: The teams have split their last 12 meetings, but the Bucs own an 18-14 overall series edge.
» Last week: Atlanta trounced the overwhelmed Buffalo Bills, 31-3. ... Tampa Bay stunned host New Orleans, 20-17, in overtime.
Keep your eye on ...
Raheem Morris' enthusiasm: It took a while, but the Buccaneers finally seem to be responding to Morris' youthful exuberance on the sidelines. The NFC's youngest coach, who is known to chest bump his players as they walk off the field, has led Tampa Bay to consecutive wins. Despite that recent success, reports have circulated that his job could be in jeopardy. Another win vs. the Falcons certainly couldn't hurt his cause.
Josh Freeman's rocket arm: While Freeman may currently lack some pocket awareness or the ability to adeptly read coverages, there is no denying the rookie quarterback's sensational arm strength. When he uncorks a pass, it typically comes out in a tight spiral and with plenty of speed.
Did you know?
With a victory, the Falcons will record back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in franchise history. ... Atlanta's Matt Ryan needs 307 passing yards to record successive 3,000-yard seasons. ... Bucs CB Ronde Barber needs an interception to avoid his first season without a pick since his rookie year of 1997, when he played in just one game. ... Tampa Bay's Kellen Winslow, who has five touchdowns, can establish a new career high by scoring against Atlanta.