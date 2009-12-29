Quick Take: Falcons/Bucs

Keep your eye on ... Matt Ryan's recent emergence: Ryan has played pretty well over the past two weeks since returning from a toe injury suffered when these teams met in Week 12. He has thrown four touchdowns, without an interception over that span, and the Falcons have won both games.

Raheem Morris' enthusiasm: It took a while, but the Buccaneers finally seem to be responding to Morris' youthful exuberance on the sidelines. The NFC's youngest coach, who is known to chest bump his players as they walk off the field, has led Tampa Bay to consecutive wins. Despite that recent success, reports have circulated that his job could be in jeopardy. Another win vs. the Falcons certainly couldn't hurt his cause.