Quick Take: Falcons-Buccaneers

Published: Jan 03, 2010 at 07:34 AM

It was over when ...

Matt Ryan added two TD passes to finish with 22 on the season.

(Steve Nesius / Associated Press)

Falcons K Matt Bryant hit a 36-yard field goal in the closing minute to give Atlanta a two-score lead.

Game ball

Falcons WR Roddy White had six receptions for 66 yards and his fourth-quarter touchdown broke a 10-10 tie.

Key Stat

Atlanta had 183 yards on the ground compared to just 38 for Tampa Bay. The difference helped the Falcons control the tempo of the game.

Noteworthy

The Falcons finished on a three-game winning streak and posted back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in club history. ... Atlanta swept Tampa Bay for the first time since 2006. ... The Buccaneers lead the all-time series 18-15, but the Falcons have won three consecutive games against their NFC South rival.

