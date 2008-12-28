Quick Take: Falcons are No. 5 seed despite win

Noteworthy

The Falcons will be the No. 5 seed in the NFC after the Panthers captured the NFC South title with a win over the Saints. ... Michael Turner scored his club-record 17th touchdown of the season on a 9-yard run in the second quarter. ... Roddy White set the team single-season record for receiving yards (1,382), breaking Alfred Jenkins' mark (1,358) from 1981. ... Quarterback Matt Ryan is the first Falcons quarterback to pass for more than 3,000 yards in a season since 1998.