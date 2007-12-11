Quick Take: Falcons (3-10) at Bucs (8-5)

Last meeting
In Week 11, the Buccaneers started the Falcons' current four-game losing skid by clobbering them, 31-7.
Streaks
Atlanta has won two of the past three meetings to trim Tampa Bay's overall series lead to 16-12. Get the full head-to-head matchup.
Last week
The Buccaneers had a letdown in Houston and missed a chance to clinch the NFC South by suffering a 28-14 defeat against the Texans. Luke McCown got his second straight start and struggled in place of the injured Jeff Garcia. ... The Falcons were thoroughly dominated in a 34-14 home loss against the Saints on Monday night and then were dealt another blow Tuesday when coach Bobby Petrino resigned to take the college post at Arkansas.
At stake
The stakes are simple for Tampa Bay -- win the game and the NFC South is yours as well as a home playoff game. For Atlanta, the situation is a little bit more complex. With Petrino now gone and several veterans potentially on their way out after the season, the time is now for the younger guys to show they can be part of the Falcons' future.
Key matchup
Falcons LB Keith Brooking vs. Bucs RB Earnest Graham.
Brooking is the longest tenured player on the Falcons defense and remains the linchpin on a unit that is ranked 27th vs. the run. Despite the team's struggles, Brooking has played well individually. He has 82 tackles and two sacks. Graham, meanwhile, has made the most of his opportunity to start since replacing the injured Cadillac Williams in Week 4. He is second in the NFC with nine rushing touchdowns and has 798 yards on the ground, while starting only eight games. Unless Brooking can find a way to slow him down and get the Falcons' rush defense on track, look for more big numbers from Graham.
Did you know?
In the last matchup between these two teams, Falcons WR Adam Jennings had his first career touchdown.