Quick Take: Falcons (3-10) at Bucs (8-5)

Key matchup

Falcons LB Keith Brooking vs. Bucs RB Earnest Graham.

Brooking is the longest tenured player on the Falcons defense and remains the linchpin on a unit that is ranked 27th vs. the run. Despite the team's struggles, Brooking has played well individually. He has 82 tackles and two sacks. Graham, meanwhile, has made the most of his opportunity to start since replacing the injured Cadillac Williams in Week 4. He is second in the NFC with nine rushing touchdowns and has 798 yards on the ground, while starting only eight games. Unless Brooking can find a way to slow him down and get the Falcons' rush defense on track, look for more big numbers from Graham.