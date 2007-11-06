Quick Take: Falcons (2-6) at Panthers (4-4)

Key matchup

Falcons defensive end John Abraham vs. Panthers left tackle Travelle Wharton. Abraham is quietly having a standout season for the Falcons. He joined Atlanta prior to the 2006 season amid much hype because of his successful six-year run with the Jets. Injuries curtailed his production last season, however, and he appeared in just eight games, collecting four sacks. This year he has already surpassed that total with six sacks. He has also disrupted opposing offenses in other ways with three passes defensed and three forced fumbles. With Carolina's quarterback situation up in the air (David Carr and Vinny Testaverde are both nursing injuries), Abraham's ability to bring pressure becomes even more critical. The onus is on Wharton to prevent him from doing so. The fourth-year left tackle has started every game this season after missing all but one last year with a knee injury. If Carr or Testaverde play, they will likely be playing at less than full strength, meaning Wharton must protect their blindside to keep them upright and in the game. If rookie Matt Moore gets the start, Wharton's role becomes even more vital as he must allow the youngster time to feel his way in the pocket without worrying about constant pressure.