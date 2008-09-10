Quick Take: Falcons (1-0) at Buccaneers (0-1)

Did you know?

Under Gruden, the Bucs are 16-0 since 2002 when not committing a turnover. ... Bucs DE Gaines Adams has had a at least one sack in both of his games vs. the Falcons. ... Ryan is one of nine rookie starting QBs since 1970 to win on Kickoff Weekend. ... Turner had a franchise-record 220 yards in his first game with the Falcons. It is the most rushing yards ever by a player making a debut with his team.