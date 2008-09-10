Quick Take: Falcons (1-0) at Buccaneers (0-1)

Published: Sep 10, 2008 at 09:43 AM

Last meeting
Micheal Spurlock returned a kickoff for a touchdown for the first time in Bucs history, propelling Tampa Bay past the Falcons, 37-3, in Week 15 last year.

Streaks
Tampa Bay has won the past two contests to extend its overall series lead to 17-12. Check out the historical matchup of the last five games.

Last week
The Buccaneers had a late comeback attempt fall short in a 24-20 loss against the Saints in New Orleans. ... The Falcons blasted the Lions, 34-21, in the debut of coach Mike Smith and QB Matt Ryan.

Keep your eye on ...
Buccaneers LB Cato June: Veteran Derrick Brooks left last week's game with a hamstring injury, leaving the onus on June to make plays as the outside linebacker in Tampa's zone defense. He will be counted on to help slow down Falcons rusher Michael Turner and also to disrupt Ryan's timing in the passing game.

Buccaneers RB Warrick Dunn: After spending six seasons in Atlanta, Dunn returned to the Buccaneers in the offseason, the team he played for during his first five seasons. He will have added motivation going against his former Falcons teammates for the first time Sunday.

Ryan's second start: On his first regular-season play as a professional, Ryan threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Michael Jenkins. He continued to play well in the Falcons' triumph over Detroit. His job will get tougher, however, against Tampa Bay's difficult Cover 2 scheme.

Falcons DE John Abraham: The veteran pass rusher was nearly unstoppable against the Lions. He used a variety of moves to pressure Detroit QB Jon Kitna relentlessly and finished with three sacks. The Falcons are relying on him to do more of the same against Jon Gruden's pass-happy offense.

Did you know?
Under Gruden, the Bucs are 16-0 since 2002 when not committing a turnover. ... Bucs DE Gaines Adams has had a at least one sack in both of his games vs. the Falcons. ... Ryan is one of nine rookie starting QBs since 1970 to win on Kickoff Weekend. ... Turner had a franchise-record 220 yards in his first game with the Falcons. It is the most rushing yards ever by a player making a debut with his team.

