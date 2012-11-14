Quick Take: Expect drama in Eagles-Redskins tilt

Published: Nov 14, 2012 at 06:51 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 11 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: If you believe in schadenfreude, this is the game for you. Two intensely devoted fan bases; such high hopes entering the season; both teams looking into the abyss at campaigns that have fallen apart. And yet, in the rugged NFC East, drama never dies. Both teams have a chance to kick a rival when it's down. For the Redskins, coming off a bye that followed three straight losses, Sunday's game is the first of three straight against NFC East opponents. For the Eagles, the matchup is almost certainly a chance to get a good look at rookie Nick Foles, with starter Michael Vick (concussion) likely out. Can the Eagles' would-be savior actually become one? In the unfriendly atmosphere of FedExField, Foles' task won't be easy. But if he thrives, all bets are off regarding the Eagles starting quarterback job.

On Twitter:#PHIvsWAS

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

