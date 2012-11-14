Quick Take: Expect drama in Eagles-Redskins tilt

Why this game is intriguing: If you believe in schadenfreude, this is the game for you. Two intensely devoted fan bases; such high hopes entering the season; both teams looking into the abyss at campaigns that have fallen apart. And yet, in the rugged NFC East, drama never dies. Both teams have a chance to kick a rival when it's down. For the Redskins, coming off a bye that followed three straight losses, Sunday's game is the first of three straight against NFC East opponents. For the Eagles, the matchup is almost certainly a chance to get a good look at rookie Nick Foles, with starter Michael Vick (concussion) likely out. Can the Eagles' would-be savior actually become one? In the unfriendly atmosphere of FedExField, Foles' task won't be easy. But if he thrives, all bets are off regarding the Eagles starting quarterback job.