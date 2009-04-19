Quick Take: Elam goes from goat to greatness

Published: Apr 19, 2009 at 05:47 AM

It was over when...
Jason Elam, who had missed two field goals earlier, nailed the game-winning kick as time expired, in one of the most improbable sequences in recent memory. Without any time outs, Javon Walker caught an 11-yard pass with 18 seconds remaining and the Broncos were able to get the field-goal unit out in time for Elam's 42-yard kick.

Game balls
Other than Elam? Running backs Travis Henry and Marshawn Lynch had smashing debuts for their respective teams. Henry rushed for 139 yards for the Broncos, while Lynch had 90 yards and an impressive 23-yard touchdown in which the rookie mowed down a Broncos defender on the 1-yard line.

Key stat
Bills receiver Lee Evans had only two receptions for 5 yards. Buffalo should have taken a couple of shots downfield (although they did once late in the fourth quarter), but give credit to the Broncos' defensive backs and coordinator Jim Bates for taking away the Bills' big-play threat.

Noteworthy
Elam's kick was the 21st game-winning or game-tying kick of his career. ... Bills TE Kevin Everett had surgery after a severe neck injury, while the Bills defense suffered three injuries.

