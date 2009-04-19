Quick Take: Elam goes from goat to greatness

It was over when...
Jason Elam, who had missed two field goals earlier, nailed the game-winning kick as time expired, in one of the most improbable sequences in recent memory. Without any time outs, Javon Walker caught an 11-yard pass with 18 seconds remaining and the Broncos were able to get the field-goal unit out in time for Elam's 42-yard kick.
Game balls
Other than Elam? Running backs Travis Henry and Marshawn Lynch had smashing debuts for their respective teams. Henry rushed for 139 yards for the Broncos, while Lynch had 90 yards and an impressive 23-yard touchdown in which the rookie mowed down a Broncos defender on the 1-yard line.
Noteworthy
Elam's kick was the 21st game-winning or game-tying kick of his career. ... Bills TE Kevin Everett had surgery after a severe neck injury, while the Bills defense suffered three injuries.