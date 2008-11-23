Quick Take: Edwards leads Bills past Chiefs

Published: Nov 23, 2008 at 09:57 AM

It was over when ...
Derek Schouman scored on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Trent Edwards to give the Bills a 54-24 lead with 9:25 left in the game.

Game ball
Edwards passed for two touchdowns and ran for a pair of scores to lead the Bills. Edwards scored on a 15-yard touchdown run at the end of the first half and followed that up with a 5-yard run on the first possession of the third quarter as part of a 20-0 scoring spurt for the Bills. (Watch the highlights.)

Key stat
The Bills forced five turnovers and did not commit one.

Noteworthy
Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez moved past Kellen Winslow for the most 100-yard career receiving games (25) for a tight end. Gonzalez had 10 receptions for 113 yards and touchdown. ... The Bills snapped a four-game losing skid. ... Buffalo's 54 points represents the highest total ever scored against Kansas City.

