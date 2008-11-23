Quick Take: Edwards leads Bills past Chiefs

It was over when ...
Derek Schouman scored on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Trent Edwards to give the Bills a 54-24 lead with 9:25 left in the game.
Game ball
Edwards passed for two touchdowns and ran for a pair of scores to lead the Bills. Edwards scored on a 15-yard touchdown run at the end of the first half and followed that up with a 5-yard run on the first possession of the third quarter as part of a 20-0 scoring spurt for the Bills. (Watch the highlights.)
Noteworthy
Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez moved past Kellen Winslow for the most 100-yard career receiving games (25) for a tight end. Gonzalez had 10 receptions for 113 yards and touchdown. ... The Bills snapped a four-game losing skid. ... Buffalo's 54 points represents the highest total ever scored against Kansas City.