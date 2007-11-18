Quick Take: Eagles keep Miami winless

It was over when ...
Jesse Chatman was thrown for a 13-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the Eagles 1 with 6:45 left in the game. Trailing 17-7, Miami coach Cam Cameron could have opted for a short field goal but figured this would be his team's best chance for a touchdown. After a timeout, rookie quarterback John Beck pitched back to Chatman, but Eagles DE Juqua Thomas broke through and dropped Chatman for the loss.
Game balls
Eagles RB Brian Westbrook had a huge game, with 32 carries for 148 yards, but he shares the game ball with backup QB A.J. Feeley, who came off the bench to replace an injured Donovan McNabb and completed 13 of 19 passes for 116 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
Noteworthy
Before spraining his right ankle and leaving the game, McNabb had completed just 3 of 11 passes for 34 yards and two interceptions. He had a 46-yard TD pass to Reggie Brown nullified in the first quarter due to an L.J. Smith holding penalty. ... In his first career NFL start, Beck completed just 6 of 21 passes for 105 yards ... Ted Ginn's 89-yard punt return TD in the second quarter set a new franchise record. ... The Dolphins have lost 13 straight games dating to last season.