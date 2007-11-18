Quick Take: Eagles keep Miami winless

Published: Nov 18, 2007 at 08:10 AM

It was over when ...
Jesse Chatman was thrown for a 13-yard loss on fourth-and-goal from the Eagles 1 with 6:45 left in the game. Trailing 17-7, Miami coach Cam Cameron could have opted for a short field goal but figured this would be his team's best chance for a touchdown. After a timeout, rookie quarterback John Beck pitched back to Chatman, but Eagles DE Juqua Thomas broke through and dropped Chatman for the loss.

Game balls
Eagles RB Brian Westbrook had a huge game, with 32 carries for 148 yards, but he shares the game ball with backup QB A.J. Feeley, who came off the bench to replace an injured Donovan McNabb and completed 13 of 19 passes for 116 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Key stat
After Miami scored to take a 7-0 lead in the second quarter, the Eagles shut out the Dolphins the rest of the way. Miami had only nine first downs and converted on only 2 of 11 third-down attempts.

Noteworthy
Before spraining his right ankle and leaving the game, McNabb had completed just 3 of 11 passes for 34 yards and two interceptions. He had a 46-yard TD pass to Reggie Brown nullified in the first quarter due to an L.J. Smith holding penalty. ... In his first career NFL start, Beck completed just 6 of 21 passes for 105 yards ... Ted Ginn's 89-yard punt return TD in the second quarter set a new franchise record. ... The Dolphins have lost 13 straight games dating to last season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Demarcus Lawrence leads Cowboys with three-sack night: 'Energy was up, my body felt good today, so I attacked it'

Two-time Pro Bowler Demarcus Lawrence matched his career high with three sacks to key an overwhelming Dallas pass rush that battered New York quarterback Daniel Jones in the Cowboys' 23-16 victory.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Cowboys' win over Giants on Monday night

A sensational one-handed touchdown catch by Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb proved to be the turning point in Dallas' win over New York on Monday night.

news

The First Read, Week 4: Bengals too talented for Super Bowl hangover; who's early leader for MVP?

Jeffri Chadiha checks in with the Cincinnati Bengals and finds a team adjusting to a new position in the NFL hierarchy. Plus, who's the early leader in the MVP race? See that and more in The First Read entering Week 4.

news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley clarifies choice on Justin Herbert playing all of blowout loss: 'It was my decision to keep him out there'

Los Angeles head coach Brandon Staley changed his stance a bit Monday, stating it was his decision to keep QB Justin Herbert in for the duration of a 38-10 loss on Sunday -- and he it's a decision he does not regret.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE