Quick Take: Eagles hold off visiting Falcons

It was over when ...
Falcons returner Adam Jennings muffed a punt with just over two minutes to go and the Eagles recovered. On replays, Jennings appeared to avoid touching the ball, but Atlanta -- down by 20-14 -- was without timeouts and could not challenge the call.
Game ball
Brian Westbrook returned from a rib injury and gave the Eagles a lift they needed offensively. Whenever Philadelphia bogged down in the passing game, it was able to hand it off to Westbrook, who responded by rushing for 167 yards and two touchdowns.
Noteworthy
Atlanta DE Jamaal Anderson got his second career sack but later left with an injury and did not return. ... Eagles TE L.J. Smith was knocked out of the game by a vicious Lawyer Milloy hit and did not return. ... Eagles WR Kevin Curtis caught three passes for 45 yards in his first game of the year. Falcons WR Roddy White had the first two-touchdown game of his career.