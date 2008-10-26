Quick Take: Eagles hold off visiting Falcons

Noteworthy

Atlanta DE Jamaal Anderson got his second career sack but later left with an injury and did not return. ... Eagles TE L.J. Smith was knocked out of the game by a vicious Lawyer Milloy hit and did not return. ... Eagles WR Kevin Curtis caught three passes for 45 yards in his first game of the year. Falcons WR Roddy White had the first two-touchdown game of his career.