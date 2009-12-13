Quick Take: eagles-giants

The Eagles have won four straight for the first time since 2006 when they won their final five games. ... Philadelphia is 9-0 when leading at halftime this season. ... The Giants have allowed at least 24 points in seven of their last eight games. ... New York WR Hakeem Nicks has a reception of at least 21 yards in eight straight games. ... Giants RT Kareem MCKenzie was helped off the field with a knee injury just before halftime.