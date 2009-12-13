Quick Take: eagles-giants

Published: Dec 13, 2009 at 02:57 PM

It was over when ...

On NFL Replay
NFL Replay will re-air the Philadelphia Eagles' 45-38 win over the New York  Giants on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

» **NFL Network schedule**

Eagles DE Darren Howard knocked the ball out of Eli Manning's hand as he was attempting a Hail Mary heave with 8 seconds left and the Giants trailing 45-38. Philadelphia's Joselio Hanson recovered the ball to seal the win.

Game ball

Eagles WR DeSean Jackson finished with 178 yards receiving, including a 60-yard touchdown grab. He also returned a punt 72 yards for a score. Jackson tied Crazy Legs Hirsch (1951) and Devin Hester (2007) for the most TDs of at least 50 yards in one season with eight.

Key Stat

The Giants lost despite outgaining the Eagles 512-374 and holding the advantage in time of possession by nearly 10 minutes.

Noteworthy

The Eagles have won four straight for the first time since 2006 when they won their final five games. ... Philadelphia is 9-0 when leading at halftime this season. ... The Giants have allowed at least 24 points in seven of their last eight games. ... New York WR Hakeem Nicks has a reception of at least 21 yards in eight straight games. ... Giants RT Kareem MCKenzie was helped off the field with a knee injury just before halftime.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 17 Thursday inactives: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns
news

Browns WR Amari Cooper (heel) inactive Thursday night vs. Jets

Cleveland Browns WR Amari Cooper will surprisingly be inactive for the Browns' Thursday night tilt against the visiting New York Jets due to a heel injury.
news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase on what stands out about Chiefs secondary: 'Nothing'

Ahead of the Bengals-Chiefs showdown on Sunday, Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase stoked the competitive fires with some not-so-complimentary comments on the Kansas City secondary. 
news

Bills LB Von Miller says allegations against him in recent arrest are 'false'

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller on Thursday disputed the allegations of him assaulting the mother of his children, who is pregnant, by calling them "100% false" and "blown out of proportion."