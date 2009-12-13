Quick Take: eagles-giants

It was over when ...
On NFL Replay
NFL Replay will re-air the Philadelphia Eagles' 45-38 win over the New York Giants on Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Eagles DE Darren Howard knocked the ball out of Eli Manning's hand as he was attempting a Hail Mary heave with 8 seconds left and the Giants trailing 45-38. Philadelphia's Joselio Hanson recovered the ball to seal the win.
Game ball
Eagles WR DeSean Jackson finished with 178 yards receiving, including a 60-yard touchdown grab. He also returned a punt 72 yards for a score. Jackson tied Crazy Legs Hirsch (1951) and Devin Hester (2007) for the most TDs of at least 50 yards in one season with eight.
Key Stat
Noteworthy
The Eagles have won four straight for the first time since 2006 when they won their final five games. ... Philadelphia is 9-0 when leading at halftime this season. ... The Giants have allowed at least 24 points in seven of their last eight games. ... New York WR Hakeem Nicks has a reception of at least 21 yards in eight straight games. ... Giants RT Kareem MCKenzie was helped off the field with a knee injury just before halftime.