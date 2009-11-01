Quick Take: Eagles-Giants

It was over when ...
LeSean McCoy took a handoff and sprinted 66 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the fourth quarter to put the Eagles up 40-17. The score put an immediate halt to the momentum New York had built in the third quarter and ended the Giants' hopes for a dramatic second-half comeback.
Game ball
Donovan McNabb was at his best. When he wasn't eluding blitzers and keeping plays alive with his feet, he was standing tall in the pocket and throwing darts all over the field. He completed 17 of 23 for 240 yards and three touchdowns and most of his six incompletions were the result of New York defensive linemen getting their hands in the throwing lane and batting down balls.
Key Stat
Philadelphia averaged a remarkable 8 yards per offensive play. To put that in perspective, the Eagles were averaging only 5.4 yards per play coming into the game.
Noteworthy
On the Eagles' third play from scrimmage, Leonard Weaver rushed 41 yards for a touchdown -- the longest run of his career. ... DeSean Jackson had a 54-yard touchdown catch. All six of Jackson's scores have come from more than 50 yards this season. ... Eli Manning threw an interception for the third consecutive game. ... After allowing just 71 points in their first five games, the Giants have given up 112 in their last three outings.