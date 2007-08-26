Quick Take: Eagles fumble away chance

Noteworthy

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin took this week really seriously, even game-planning for the Eagles, something the team doesn't normally do in the preseason. The results were mixed. The Steelers didn't score in the first quarter, but Roethlisberger did engineer three second-quarter scoring drives (a touchdown and two field goals) which should be considered an offensive explosion the way the first-team offense has performed in the preseason. ... Steelers running back Willie Parker rushed for 32 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown run. Parker also had three receptions for 40 yards.