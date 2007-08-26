Quick Take: Eagles fumble away chance

It was over when
The Steelers Jovon Johnson scooped up Zac Collie's fumble and raced 77-yards to end an Eagles scoring threat and secure the win for the Steelers. Collie was stripped by Steelers defensive back William Gay.
Game balls
Johnson and Gay deserve a game ball on the defensive side. Offensively, Ben Roethlisberger passed for 247 yards in just one half, but give credit (and game balls) to the offensive line that did not allow a sack to a blitz-happy Eagles defense. Eagles quarterback Kevin Kolb completed 26-of-38 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown.
Noteworthy
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin took this week really seriously, even game-planning for the Eagles, something the team doesn't normally do in the preseason. The results were mixed. The Steelers didn't score in the first quarter, but Roethlisberger did engineer three second-quarter scoring drives (a touchdown and two field goals) which should be considered an offensive explosion the way the first-team offense has performed in the preseason. ... Steelers running back Willie Parker rushed for 32 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown run. Parker also had three receptions for 40 yards.