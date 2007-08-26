Quick Take: Eagles fumble away chance

Published: Aug 26, 2007 at 04:39 PM

It was over when
The Steelers Jovon Johnson scooped up Zac Collie's fumble and raced 77-yards to end an Eagles scoring threat and secure the win for the Steelers. Collie was stripped by Steelers defensive back William Gay.

Game balls
Johnson and Gay deserve a game ball on the defensive side. Offensively, Ben Roethlisberger passed for 247 yards in just one half, but give credit (and game balls) to the offensive line that did not allow a sack to a blitz-happy Eagles defense. Eagles quarterback Kevin Kolb completed 26-of-38 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown.

Key stat
The Eagles had four fumbles and lost three of them.

Noteworthy
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin took this week really seriously, even game-planning for the Eagles, something the team doesn't normally do in the preseason. The results were mixed. The Steelers didn't score in the first quarter, but Roethlisberger did engineer three second-quarter scoring drives (a touchdown and two field goals) which should be considered an offensive explosion the way the first-team offense has performed in the preseason. ... Steelers running back Willie Parker rushed for 32 yards, including an 18-yard touchdown run. Parker also had three receptions for 40 yards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns, RB Nick Chubb agree to three-year, $36.6M extension

Nick Chubb and the Browns have an agreement in principal on a three-year extension for $36.6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The deal comes with $30 million in total guarantees to go with $20 million fully guaranteed, Rapoport added. 
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys-Buccaneers in Kickoff Game is 'David against Goliath'

Jerry Jones knows how to buy and sell. He's done a fair share of both heading into the 2021 season, investing hundreds of millions to improve the Cowboys and marketing their Week 1 game against the Bucs as "David against Goliath."
news

Former Falcons RB Devonta Freeman signs one-year deal with Saints

The New Orleans Saints added to their already crowded backfield Saturday, signing back with seven years of experience, including six in the NFC South.
news

Vikings QB Kellen Mond test positive for COVID; three QBs including Kirk Cousins expected to miss practice

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to be without three quarterbacks, including starter Kirk Cousins, for tonight's practice following rookie QB Kellen Mond testing positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW