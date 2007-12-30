Quick Take: Eagles finish on high note

It was over when ...
Donovan McNabb completed a pretty, 40-yard pass down the sidelines to Greg Lewis for a first down going into the two-minute warning. The first down forced Buffalo to use its final timeouts and helped Philadelphia preserve a 17-9 win.
Game balls
Eagles wide receiver Kevin Curtis was Johnny-on-the-spot for the second straight week. After recovering a McNabb fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in a Week 16 win over the Saints, Curtis repeated the rare feat Sunday, recovering a Reggie Brown fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.
Key stat
Philadelphia outgained Buffalo 322-126 through the air.
Noteworthy
Eagles running back