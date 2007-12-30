Quick Take: Eagles finish on high note

Published: Dec 30, 2007 at 08:13 AM

It was over when ...
Donovan McNabb completed a pretty, 40-yard pass down the sidelines to Greg Lewis for a first down going into the two-minute warning. The first down forced Buffalo to use its final timeouts and helped Philadelphia preserve a 17-9 win.

Game balls
Eagles wide receiver Kevin Curtis was Johnny-on-the-spot for the second straight week. After recovering a McNabb fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in a Week 16 win over the Saints, Curtis repeated the rare feat Sunday, recovering a Reggie Brown fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

Key stat
Philadelphia outgained Buffalo 322-126 through the air.

Noteworthy
Eagles running back Brian Westbrook set a franchise record for catches and yards from scrimmage in the first half. ... Philadelphia offensive tackle Jon Runyan left early  with an injury and was replaced by second-year man Winston Justice. ... Bills wide receiver Lee Evans left the game with an undisclosed injury. ... McNabb's 345 yards passing put him over 3,000 in a season for the first time since 2004.

