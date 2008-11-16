Quick Take: Eagles-Bengals fit to be tied

It was over when ...
Shayne Graham's 47-yard field goal attempt floated wide right for the Bengals with just 8 seconds reamining. The Eagles took over, but Donovan McNabb's desperation pass as time expired fell harmlessly to the turf a few yards in front of Cincinnati's goal line, ensuring a tie.
Game ball
T.J. Houshmandzadeh made several big catches to get the offense out of harm's way and scored the Bengals' only touchdown with a 26-yard catch in the second quarter. He finished with 12 catches for 149 yards.
Key stat
This was the first tie in the NFL since the Steelers and Falcons went scoreless in overtime in 2002.
Noteworthy
Donovan McNabb threw three interceptions for the first time since 2006. ... The Eagles had eight sacks of Ryan Fitzpatrick to over take the NFC lead in that category. ... Bengals LB Brandon Johnson had his first career pick. ... Chad Johnson caught a pass in his 102nd straight game. ...