Quick Take: Eagles-Bengals fit to be tied

Published: Nov 16, 2008 at 09:32 AM

It was over when ...
Shayne Graham's 47-yard field goal attempt floated wide right for the Bengals with just 8 seconds reamining. The Eagles took over, but Donovan McNabb's desperation pass as time expired fell harmlessly to the turf a few yards in front of Cincinnati's goal line, ensuring a tie.

Game ball
T.J. Houshmandzadeh made several big catches to get the offense out of harm's way and scored the Bengals' only touchdown with a 26-yard catch in the second quarter. He finished with 12 catches for 149 yards.

Key stat
This was the first tie in the NFL since the Steelers and Falcons went scoreless in overtime in 2002.

Noteworthy
Donovan McNabb threw three interceptions for the first time since 2006. ... The Eagles had eight sacks of Ryan Fitzpatrick to over take the NFC lead in that category. ... Bengals LB Brandon Johnson had his first career pick. ... Chad Johnson caught a pass in his 102nd straight game. ...

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp still looking to improve: 'The name of the game is being bigger, stronger, faster'

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is not satisfied with winning the receiving triple crown in 2021, and he's dedicated himself to being faster and stronger than last year as the team pursues another championship.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2022 NFL Season: One rookie who could significantly impact each division race

On the eve of the 2022 NFL season, which newbies are poised to immediately impact the playoff picture? Bucky Brooks identifies one rookie who could define each division race.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE