Quick Take: Eagles (6-8) at Saints (7-7)

Published: Dec 18, 2007 at 01:23 PM

Last meeting
The Saints rushed for 208 yards and outlasted the Eagles, 27-24, in the divisional round of the playoffs last season for their second postseason victory in franchise history.

Streaks
New Orleans won both meetings last season, but prior to that Philadelphia had taken five in a row. The Eagles hold the all-time series lead in the regular season, 14-9. Check out the full head-to-head matchup.

Last week
Drew Brees (up for the FedEx Air & Ground award) put forth a nearly flawlees performance, completing 26 of 30 passes to lead the Saints past the Cardinals, 31-24. ... The Eagles used a stout defensive effort to surprise the Cowboys, 10-6, in Dallas.

At stake
The playoffs are on the line for the Saints. A win combined with a Vikings loss would put New Orleans in position to become only the second team ever to make the postseason after an 0-4 start. Pride is what's at stake for Philadelphia. The Bears' loss to the Vikings on Monday night officially eliminated the Eagles from contention. Check out the complete playoff picture.

Key matchup
Saints CB Jason David vs. Eagles WR Kevin Curtis. The two hyped offseason free-agent pickups have had up-and-down years for their respective teams. Curtis is closing in on his first 1,000-yard season, but the vast majority of his production has come in two games. He had 232 yards receiving in those two contests and has only 638 yards in the other 12 games combined. David has similarly seen most of his production come in limited games. He had eight tackles and an interception in a Week 9 win over the Jaguars, and had six tackles in last week's victory over Arizona. Otherwise, he has struggled, giving up several long touchdowns in what has been a rocky transition from the Colts' cover-two defense to the Saints' man-to-man coverage.

Did you know?
Philadelphia kicker David Akers became the franchise's all-time leading scorer last week (884 points).

