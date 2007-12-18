Quick Take: Eagles (6-8) at Saints (7-7)

Key matchup

Saints CB Jason David vs. Eagles WR Kevin Curtis. The two hyped offseason free-agent pickups have had up-and-down years for their respective teams. Curtis is closing in on his first 1,000-yard season, but the vast majority of his production has come in two games. He had 232 yards receiving in those two contests and has only 638 yards in the other 12 games combined. David has similarly seen most of his production come in limited games. He had eight tackles and an interception in a Week 9 win over the Jaguars, and had six tackles in last week's victory over Arizona. Otherwise, he has struggled, giving up several long touchdowns in what has been a rocky transition from the Colts' cover-two defense to the Saints' man-to-man coverage.