Quick Take: Eagles (5-8) at Cowboys (12-1)

Last meeting
Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens had 10 receptions for 174 yards and a touchdown as Dallas trounced Philadelphia, 38-17, in Week 9.
Streaks
The Eagles have won two of the past three matchups but still trail the overall series, 52-41, against their division rivals. Get the full head-to-head matchup.
Last week
Perilously close to being hit with a damaging upset loss in Detroit, quarterback Tony Romo rallied the Cowboys back with a late TD pass to Jason Witten in a 28-27 victory. As has been the case for most of their disappointing season, the Eagles fell just a bit short against the Giants. ... David Akers' game-tying field goal attempt at the last second hit the upright and sealed a bitter 16-13 loss that put their playoff hopes on life support.
At stake
Dallas can come yet another step closer to sewing up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a victory. In fact, if they win and Green Bay loses to the Rams, they would clinch this weekend. ... Philadelphia is sticking with Donovan McNabb 'right now' according to coach Andy Reid. The hope is that he can lead them to three straight wins and that an unlikely confluence of events can unfold, allowing the Eagles to make the playoffs.
Key matchup
McNabb vs. Cowboys safety Roy Williams.
These two old rivals will resume their battle this Sunday. Often times the winner of this battle has determined which team won the game. McNabb has had some of his brightest moments, scrambling around and making plays against the Williams-led secondary, while Williams has had his own share of highlights against McNabb's Eagles. The player that does the best this weekend, will set the tone and probably lead his team to victory.
Did you know?
Dallas running back Marion Barber had a career-high 10 catches last week against the Lions.