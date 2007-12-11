Quick Take: Eagles (5-8) at Cowboys (12-1)

At stake

Dallas can come yet another step closer to sewing up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a victory. In fact, if they win and Green Bay loses to the Rams, they would clinch this weekend. ... Philadelphia is sticking with Donovan McNabb 'right now' according to coach Andy Reid. The hope is that he can lead them to three straight wins and that an unlikely confluence of events can unfold, allowing the Eagles to make the playoffs.