quick take: dolphins-texans

Published: Dec 27, 2009 at 07:17 AM

It was over when ...

The Texans recovered an onside kick with 2:29 remaining. With Miami out of time outs, the Texans recorded a first down and were able to run out the clock for the win.

Game ball

Matt Schaub opened the game by leading the Texans on five consecutive scoring drives. He finished with 286 yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception on 20-of-31 passing.

Key Stat

The Texans recorded four sacks of Dolphins QB Chad Henne, all coming on first down.

Noteworthy

The Texans are 5-0 all-time vs. the Dolphins, their most wins against a non-divisional opponent and the only team Miami has never beaten. ... The Texans have won three straight following a four-game losing streak. ... With 71 receiving yards, Andre Johnson joins Marvin Harrison as the only players in NFL history with 1,500-plus receiving yards in back-to-back seasons. Johnson also caught his career-high ninth touchdown of the season. ... Dolphins RB Ricky Williams left in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. ... Dolphins LB Channing Crowder suffered a right foot injury in the first quarter and did not return.

