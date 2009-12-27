quick take: dolphins-texans

The Texans are 5-0 all-time vs. the Dolphins, their most wins against a non-divisional opponent and the only team Miami has never beaten. ... The Texans have won three straight following a four-game losing streak. ... With 71 receiving yards, Andre Johnson joins Marvin Harrison as the only players in NFL history with 1,500-plus receiving yards in back-to-back seasons. Johnson also caught his career-high ninth touchdown of the season. ... Dolphins RB Ricky Williams left in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. ... Dolphins LB Channing Crowder suffered a right foot injury in the first quarter and did not return.