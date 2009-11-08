Quick Take: Dolphins - Patriots

It was over when ...
On NFL Replay
NFL Replay will re-air the New England Patriots' 27-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.
Stephen Gostkowski booted a 40-yard field goal with 1:14 to play, giving the Patriots a 10-point lead. New England rallied from a one-point deficit in the third quarter to score 11 unanswered points.
Game ball
Randy Moss had two big plays for the Patriots. He hauled in a 36-yard reception to set up Laurence Maroney's 1-yard TD plunge in the first quarter, and took a short pass and raced 71 yards for the go-ahead score. Moss finished with six receptions for 147 yards.
Key Stat
Noteworthy
Junior Seau, who rejoined New England Oct. 14, has won his last 25 regular-season games with the Patriots, the longest personal winning streak by a player since the 1970 merger. ... Since 2001, the Patriots are 71-17 in games played after Nov. 1, including playoffs. Bill Belichick is 11-8 vs Miami as Patriots coach. ... The Patriots snapped the Dolphins' four-game streak of scoring more than 30 points in a game. ... The Dolphins' two TDs came on drives they primarily used the Wildcat formation.