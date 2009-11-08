Quick Take: Dolphins - Patriots

Junior Seau, who rejoined New England Oct. 14, has won his last 25 regular-season games with the Patriots, the longest personal winning streak by a player since the 1970 merger. ... Since 2001, the Patriots are 71-17 in games played after Nov. 1, including playoffs. Bill Belichick is 11-8 vs Miami as Patriots coach. ... The Patriots snapped the Dolphins' four-game streak of scoring more than 30 points in a game. ... The Dolphins' two TDs came on drives they primarily used the Wildcat formation.