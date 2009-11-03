Quick Take: Dolphins-Patriots

Keep your eye on ... What's up with the Wildcat?: The Dolphins had used their innovative formation to great effectiveness until the second half of a Week 7 loss to the Saints. They did not employ the Wildcat much in last Sunday's game against the Jets and it will be interesting to see how often they utilize it in New England -- the place where they first unveiled it early last season.

Jason Taylor's resurgence: The veteran defensive end/linebacker rejoined the Dolphins in the offseason after a disappointing one-year hiatus in Washington and he has returned to his Pro Bowl form. He has 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and last week scored an NFL-record sixth career fumble return touchdown. Miami needs him at his best if it hopes to slow down Tom Brady and the explosive Patriots.