Quick Take: Dolphins out-kick host Rams

It was over when ...
Cornerback Andre' Goodman intercepted Marc Bulger's pass in the final minute with Miami protecting a four-point lead.
Fan feedback
Game ball
Dolphins kicker Dan Carpenter set an NFL rookie record when he converted his 10th consecutive field goal, connecting on a 47-yarder in the third quarter. Carpenter later added some insurance with a 42-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Key stat
The Miami defense recorded three interceptions, while Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington did not throw a pick.
Noteworthy
Carpenter and Rams kicker Josh Brown combined to go 7-of-7 on field goal tries. ... Dolphins rookie receiver Davone Bess was overlooked coming out of Hawaii, and signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent. Bess made the second start of his career and led the Dolphins with six receptions for 84 yards. ... The Dolphins have won five of their last six games. ... Torry Holt had three receptions to move past Rod Smith into 13th place all-time (850).