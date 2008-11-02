Quick Take: Dolphins frustrate Broncos in win

Published: Nov 02, 2008 at 11:03 AM

It was over when ...
Ronnie Brown scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 3:10 left to give the Dolphins a two-score lead. The Broncos moved across midfield on their next possession, but Jay Cutler couldn't connect with Eddie Royal on fourth down with 58 seconds left, to squash Denver's modest hopes.

Game ball
Dolphins cornerback Will Allen had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter. But maybe more importantly, Allen played a key part in frustrating the Broncos' top receiver Brandon Marshall, limiting him to only two receptions for 27 yards. Marshall didn't record his first catch until the final minute of the third quarter.

Key stat
Broncos coach Mike Shanahan said that the game plan was to establish the run, but the Dolphins held Denver to only 14 rushing yards.

Noteworthy
Dolphins receiver Greg Camarillo had a season-high 11 receptions for 111 yards, primarily working against Karl Paymah, who filled in for injured starter Champ Bailey. ... Marshall had a 90-yard touchdown reception called back because of a pass interference penalty. ... The Broncos have lost four of their last five games.

