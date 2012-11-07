Quick Take: Dolphins eye return to playoff mix

Published: Nov 07, 2012 at 07:58 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 10 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: Will this be one of the more low-profile games on Sunday? Yup. Yet the stakes are astoundingly high for both teams, though probably more so for Tennessee. Any time owner Bud Adams throws down the gauntlet and puts the Titans on notice, they had better respond. It doesn't sound like changes will come during the season in Tennessee, but anything is possible after the year's over. Last week's embarrassment against the Chicago Bears sparked Adams' outburst. The Titans simply must look better; the "or else" is understood. The Dolphins, meanwhile, are improbably trending upward, and quarterback Ryan Tannehill gets a chance to continue his impressive ways against as welcoming a defense as he'll find. One victory gets Miami back over .500 and into the playoff mix.

On Twitter:#TENvsMIA

