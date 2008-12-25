Quick Take: Dolphins (10-5) at Jets (9-6)

MIA-NYJ
Last meeting
Brett Favre and Chad Pennington made their respective debuts with their new teams, with Favre and the Jets winning the first round, a 20-14 victory in Week 1.
Last week
The Jets fell to 0-4 on the West Coast and could not get into the end zone in a 13-3 loss to the Seahawks. ... Pennington threw three touchdown passes, including the go-ahead score to Anthony Fasano to cap a 13-play, 85-yard drive, leading Miami to a 38-31 road win over the Chiefs.
Keep your eye on ...
The AFC East playoff picture: With a win over the Jets Sunday, the Dolphins can cap what has been a surprising regular season under rookie coach Tony Sparano with an AFC East title. If they lose, they'll need losses from the Patriots and Ravens to sneak into the AFC's last wild-card spot. The Jets, on the other hand, will need some help in the form of either a Patriots or Ravens loss combined with a win over the Dolphins to get in. Get the complete playoff picture.
Fan feedback
Jake Long: The No.1 overall pick's season got off to a slow start with a pair of untimely penalties in Miami's last meeting with the Jets. But the rookie left tackle has since paid dividends for Miami, leading a Dolphins offensive line that has allowed just two sacks on Pennington since veteran LG Justin Smiley was placed on IR following Week 13.
Favre's arm strength: Will he or won't he? Let the Favre speculation begin. But one thing is for sure, Favre regularly underthrew his receivers last Sunday and has thrown one touchdown and six interceptions in his last four games, leading some to speculate that the iron man's shoulder just isn't what it once was at the end of a long first season with the Jets.