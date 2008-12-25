Quick Take: Dolphins (10-5) at Jets (9-6)

Keep your eye on ...

The AFC East playoff picture: With a win over the Jets Sunday, the Dolphins can cap what has been a surprising regular season under rookie coach Tony Sparano with an AFC East title. If they lose, they'll need losses from the Patriots and Ravens to sneak into the AFC's last wild-card spot. The Jets, on the other hand, will need some help in the form of either a Patriots or Ravens loss combined with a win over the Dolphins to get in. Get the complete playoff picture.