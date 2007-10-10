Quick Take: Dolphins (0-5) at Browns (2-3)

Key matchup:

Cleveland OT Joe Thomas and OG Eric Steinbach vs. Miami DE Jason Taylor.

Steinbach made headlines after the loss to the Patriots, accusing an opponent of a late hit on rookie Thomas and QB Anderson. This week, he and Thomas will need to contain Taylor, last year's defensive player of the year. With Cleveland running back Jamal Lewis injured and possibly not at full strength, Miami is sure to see a lot of passes. Cleveland's offensive production rests on the arm of Anderson, so the offense needs to keep him on his feet against the league's third-ranked pass defense.