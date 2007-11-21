Quick Take: Dolphins (0-10) at Steelers (7-3)

Published: Nov 21, 2007 at 10:14 AM

Last meeting
Charlie Batch threw three touchdown passes as the defending Super Bowl champion Steelers rallied to defeat the Dolphins, 28-17, on Sept. 7, 2006.

Streaks
The Steelers have won five of the last seven games, and the all-time series is tied, 9-9.

Last week
Ted Ginn, Jr. set a club record with an 89-yard punt return for a touchdown, but that was all the scoring the Dolphins would get in a 17-7 loss at Philadelphia. ... Mike Nugent kicked a 38-yard field goal in overtime as the host New York Jets upset the Steelers 19-16.

At stake
With the 1972 Dolphins having their record 17-0 season threatened by the New England Patriots, the current edition of the Dolphins would like to avoid infamy by being the first winless team since the 1976 Buccaneers (0-14). The Steelers costly loss to the Jets put them a game behind the Colts for the No. 2 spot in the AFC. The Steelers also need to keep an eye out for the resilient Browns (6-4), who are just one game behind in the NFC North. But the Steelers must do it without two injured starters, safety Troy Polamalu and receiver Santonio Holmes.

Key matchup
Dolphins run defense vs. Steelers RB Willie Parker. The Dolphins rank last in the NFL, allowing more than 150 rushing yards per game. But the statistics can be deceiving because most teams resort to running the ball against the Dolphins after gaining a big lead. The Steelers, led by Parker, are the top rushing team in the AFC (147.5 ypg) but struggled last week against the No. 29 rushing defense of the Jets. New York held Parker to 52 rushing yards.

Did you know?
Dolphins running back Jesse Chatman has averaged more than 90 rushing yards in three starts this season. ... The Steelers are 5-0 at home this season.

