Quick Take: Dolphins (0-10) at Steelers (7-3)

At stake

With the 1972 Dolphins having their record 17-0 season threatened by the New England Patriots, the current edition of the Dolphins would like to avoid infamy by being the first winless team since the 1976 Buccaneers (0-14). The Steelers costly loss to the Jets put them a game behind the Colts for the No. 2 spot in the AFC. The Steelers also need to keep an eye out for the resilient Browns (6-4), who are just one game behind in the NFC North. But the Steelers must do it without two injured starters, safety Troy Polamalu and receiver Santonio Holmes.