Quick Take: Dolphins (0-1) at Cardinals (1-0)

Last meeting
Cardinals QB Josh McCown hooked up with then-rookie receiver Larry Fitzgerald for a late 2-yard touchdown to give the Cardinals a 24-23 victory over Miami in 2004.
Last week
Chad Pennington threw two touchdowns in his Dolphins regular-season debut in Miami, but was intercepted in the game's final minute, leading to a 20-14 loss to the Jets. ... The Cardinals forced the 49ers into six turnovers and committed none of their own in a 23-13 win in San Francisco.
Cardinals DE Travis LaBoy: Signed by the Cardinals in the offseason to replace Calvin Pace, the former Titan is looking for his third straight game with at least half a sack vs. Miami. LaBoy tied a career high last week with two sacks vs. San Francisco.
Miami's ground game: Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown combined for just 47 yards on 16 carries as the Dolphins called 43 passing plays vs. the Jets. Don't expect that trend to continue as coach Tony Sparano will want to take advantage of his dynamic RB tandem and establish a more balanced attack vs. Arizona.
Dolphins rookie DE Kendall Langford: Who needs Jason Taylor? Langford, Miami's third-round draft pick, recorded his first career sack in his regular-season debut last week and will be going against second-year RT Levi Brown.
Did you know?
Pennington is making his first career start vs. Arizona. ... Dolphins WR Derek Hagan attended Arizona State and holds the school record for receptions (258), receving yards (3,939) and touchdown catches (27). ... The Cardinals have scored 20-plus points in nine straight games, the longest current streak in the NFL. ... In six games vs. Miami, James has 839 yards from scrimmage, including 668 rushing yards (111.3 per game).