Quick Take: Dolphins (0-1) at Cardinals (1-0)

Did you know?

Pennington is making his first career start vs. Arizona. ... Dolphins WR Derek Hagan attended Arizona State and holds the school record for receptions (258), receving yards (3,939) and touchdown catches (27). ... The Cardinals have scored 20-plus points in nine straight games, the longest current streak in the NFL. ... In six games vs. Miami, James has 839 yards from scrimmage, including 668 rushing yards (111.3 per game).