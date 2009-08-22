Quick Take: Delhomme sharp in Panthers' loss

What we learned ...
Jake Delhomme continues to take care of the football: The Panthers' starting quarterback didn't have a turnover for the second consecutive preseason game, calming the nerves of those who remember his six-turnover performance in the divisional round of the playoffs last season. Delhomme completed 5 of 7 passes for 47 yards in limited action.
DeAngelo Williams is ready for the season: Any thoughts of Williams slumping after rushing for 1,515 yards and scoring 20 touchdowns in 2008 are slowing being erased as he scored a touchdown for the Panthers in his second consecutive game. Williams has been impressive during the preseason, and he finished with 40 rushing yards, including a 25-yard scamper.
QB Chad Pennington shows some razzle-dazzle: The Dolphins showed a little creativity as Ronnie Brown took a direct snap and handed the ball to Ricky Williams, who flipped it to Pennington as the Wildcat offense made a showing. The quarterback then completed a 35-yard pass to Patrick Cobbs to set up a field goal. Pennington completed 8 of 11 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown.