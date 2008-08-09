Quick Take: Delhomme returns for Panthers

What we learned ...
Short work for Jake Delhomme: Delhomme took the field for the first time since injuring his throwing elbow in Week 3 last season. Delhomme attempted only one pass, missing the mark with Muhsin Muhammad.
Jim Sorgi struggles: The backup quarterback, thrust into the starting position because of an injury to Peyton Manning, struggled in the role. Sorgi lost a fumble and threw an interception in consecutive possessions in the first quarter.
Marvin Harrison returns: The Colts receiver was cleared to play earlier this week, and he had three receptions for 22 yards.
Kentucky connection:Colts backup quarterback Jared Lorenzen connected with tight end Jacob Tamme on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter, completing an NFL rarity of a Kentucky Wildcat-to-Kentucky Wildcat pass-catching battery. Lorenzen threw for 117 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Dwayne Jarrett impressive: Jarrett, who had a disappointing rookie season in Carolina, stated his case by making three receptions for 43 yards. Two of Jarrett's catches came over the middle, in traffic.