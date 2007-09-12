Quick Take: Dallas (1-0) at Dolphins (0-1)

Series leader:Dolphins, 7-3
Streaks: The Dolphins have won five of the last seven.
On TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS (Kenny Albert, Daryl Johnston, Tony Siragusa)
Remember the last time? November 27, 2003: Dolphins 40 at Cowboys 21. Miami QB Jay Fielder passes for three TDs and runs for another as Dolphins win third consecutive game.
Inside the game:
Cowboys: The Cowboys scored 45 points against the Giants in Week 1, the most in an opener since 1971 when the team won Super Bowl VI over the Dolphins. ... QB Tony Romo is 7-4 as starter with 2,986 passing yards and 20 TDs, 11 INTs and a 100.2 passer rating. Romo had a career-best 345 passing yards with four touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown. ... The Cowboys are 9-3 when RB Julius Jones rushes for at least 90 yards. ... RB Marion Barber has scored a TD in 12 of his past 16 games (17 TDs), including four in three games against the AFC. ... WR Terrell Owens had two TDs last week, and his teams are 22-5 when he catches at least two touchdowns. ... WR Sam Hurd had his first TD catch in the opener. ... TE Jason Witten led the team with six receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. ... LB DeMarcus Ware has 15.5 sacks in his last 19 games.
Dolphins: This game is a battle of the former Chargers coordinators from last year, Cam Cameron (offense) and Wade Phillips (defense). QB Trent Green completed 20-of-32 passes for 340 yards and a touchdown last week, with a passer rating of 87.5. ... RB Jesse Chatman posted a career-high six receptions for 48 yards last week. ... WR Chris Chambers needs four receptons to move into fifth place on the Dolphins all-time receiving list. Chambers had a team-high six receptions last week for 92 yards. ... WR/KR Ted Ginn averaged 23.3 yards on three kickoff returns and five yards on four punt returns in his NFL debut. ... DE Jason Taylor needs half a sack to move into 16th place on the NFL's all-time list. ... LB Zach Thomas needs 13 starts to move into second place behind Dan Marino (262) for most games started in Dolphins history.