Quick Take: Dallas (1-0) at Dolphins (0-1)

Series leader:Dolphins, 7-3

Streaks: The Dolphins have won five of the last seven.

On TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS (Kenny Albert, Daryl Johnston, Tony Siragusa)

Remember the last time? November 27, 2003: Dolphins 40 at Cowboys 21. Miami QB Jay Fielder passes for three TDs and runs for another as Dolphins win third consecutive game.

Inside the game:

Cowboys: The Cowboys scored 45 points against the Giants in Week 1, the most in an opener since 1971 when the team won Super Bowl VI over the Dolphins. ... QB Tony Romo is 7-4 as starter with 2,986 passing yards and 20 TDs, 11 INTs and a 100.2 passer rating. Romo had a career-best 345 passing yards with four touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown. ... The Cowboys are 9-3 when RB Julius Jones rushes for at least 90 yards. ... RB Marion Barber has scored a TD in 12 of his past 16 games (17 TDs), including four in three games against the AFC. ... WR Terrell Owens had two TDs last week, and his teams are 22-5 when he catches at least two touchdowns. ... WR Sam Hurd had his first TD catch in the opener. ... TE Jason Witten led the team with six receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. ... LB DeMarcus Ware has 15.5 sacks in his last 19 games.