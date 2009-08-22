Quick Take: Cutler gives Bears fans a show

What we learned ...
Jay Cutler is getting comfortable: After making a tough debut with the Bears last week, the star quarterback rebounded against the Giants. He demonstrated exceptional arm strength and made several nice throws in tight spaces, finishing 8-of-13 passing for 121 yards and one touchdown.
Matt Forte is in regular-season form: The Bears' second-year running back sat out last week's preseason opener as a precaution, but he made up for lost time in this game. He carried the ball nine times for 58 yards and darted through a massive hole on a 32-yard touchdown run.
David Tyree might be off the fringe if he doesn't do something soon: NFL.com is chronicling the veteran wide receiver's quest to earn a roster spot with the Giants, but he'll have to pick it up if his quest is to succeed. The former Super Bowl hero failed to record a single stat, and he dropped the only pass thrown his way.