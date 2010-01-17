Quick Take: Cowboys/Vikings

Published: Jan 17, 2010 at 07:11 AM

It was over when ...

Vikings DE Ray Edwards takes down Tony Romo for one of three sacks.

(G. Newman Lowrance / NFL.com)

Brett Favre connected with Sidney Rice for their third touchdown of the game, this one a 45-yarder with 7:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. The score gave Minnesota a 27-3 lead and erased any Dallas hopes of a comeback.

Game ball

While Favre was magnificent, it was Vikings DE Ray Edwards who set the tone from the start. With the Cowboys driving into Vikings territory on their opening possession, Edwards threw Felix Jones for a 4-yard loss on second-and-10 and then sacked Tony Romo on third-and-14, forcing a fumble that teammate Kevin Williams recovered. Edwards kept up his strong play throughout the game, finishing with five tackles (all for loss), three sacks and a forced fumble.

Key Stat

Minnesota applied constant pressure on Romo, sacking him six times. The barrage of hits had an impact as Romo fumbled three times (losing two) and threw an interception -- his most turnovers in a game since Week 2.

Noteworthy

Favre, who threw a playoff career-high four touchdowns, beat Dallas for the first time in four postseason tries. ... Rice's three touchdowns are a career high. ... Minnesota's Edwards left the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury, briefly returned, and then departed again. ... The Cowboys lost in the NFC divisional round for the second time in three years. ... Dallas OT Flozell Adams left the game in the second quarter with a right calf injury and did not return.

