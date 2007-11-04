Quick Take: Cowboys trounce host Eagles

Published: Nov 04, 2007 at 02:40 PM

It was over when ...
Cowboys running back Marion Barber III scampered in for a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter. The score gave Dallas a 21-7 lead and the Cowboys were never threatened again in their 38-17 victory.

Game balls
Unlike his return to Philadelphia last year that saw him catch only three passes for 45 yards and the Cowboys lose, Terrell Owens fared far better in his second trip back. The star wideout finished with a season-high 174 yards receiving and 10 receptions to go along with a touchdown. Defensively for Dallas, it was linebacker DeMarcus Ware who delivered the goods. He notched seven tackles and 1½ sacks.

Key stat
One category really says it all in this matchup of NFC East divisional foes. Dallas converted on 8-of-11 third downs, allowing them to sustain their five touchdown drives and demoralize the Eagles' defense.

Noteworthy
In his first game since signing a big contract extension, Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo completed 80 percent of his passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns. ... Dallas tight end Jason Witten made a tough catch over the middle in the second half while getting hit in the head and having his helmet ripped off. ... Eagles running back Brian Westbrook finished with a career-high 14 catches for 90 yards.

