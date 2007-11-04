Quick Take: Cowboys trounce host Eagles

Game balls

Unlike his return to Philadelphia last year that saw him catch only three passes for 45 yards and the Cowboys lose, Terrell Owens fared far better in his second trip back. The star wideout finished with a season-high 174 yards receiving and 10 receptions to go along with a touchdown. Defensively for Dallas, it was linebacker DeMarcus Ware who delivered the goods. He notched seven tackles and 1½ sacks.