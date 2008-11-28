Quick Take: Cowboys smother Seahawks

Published: Nov 28, 2008 at 10:11 AM

It was over when ...
The Cowboys controlled the game from the start, but Nick Folk's 42-yard field goal with 8:59 left in the game gave Dallas a 25-point lead.

Game ball
The Cowboys defense swarmed the Seahawks offense, shutting down the running game and frustrating quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, who was sacked seven times. Leading the way was DeMarcus Ware who notched a team-high three sacks. Ware suffered a leg injury during the second half, and did not return, but the injury did not appear to be serious.

Key stat
The Cowboys were perfect in the red zone, converting on all four opportunities. The Seahawks were 0-for-3 in the red zone.

Noteworthy
Running back Marion Barber left the game in the third quarter to have x-rays taken. ... Linebacker Bradie James had two sacks and led the team with 12 tackles. ... The Seahawks have 10 losses in a season for the first time since 2000.

