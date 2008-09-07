Quick Take: Cowboys run over Browns

Noteworthy

Marion Barber recorded two touchdowns and 80 yards before leaving with bruised ribs in the third quarter. Jones picked up where Barber left off, carrying the ball nine times for 62 yards in the second half. ... Recently reinstated Cowboys CB Adam Jones started the game in place of Terence Newman, who sat out with a groin injury. Jones finished with one tackle, but was called for pass interference in the end zone, setting up the Browns' only touchdown. ... Browns WR Donte Stallworth, signed in the offseason, tweaked his groin during pregame warmups and did not play.