Quick Take: Cowboys run over Browns

Published: Sep 07, 2008 at 02:44 PM

It was over when ...
Cowboys rookie RB Felix Jones scored on an 11-yard touchdown run. The score -- the third on the ground for the Cowboys -- gave Dallas a 28-7 lead with 6:30 remaining in the third quarter. The Browns failed to produce anything more than a 34-yard Phil Dawson field goal after that.

Game ball
Cowboys QB Tony Romo looked sharp, going 24-of-32 for 320 yards, including completions on his first nine pass attempts. Romo answered any concerns over the Cowboys' supposed lack of depth at wide receiver by spreading the ball around to seven different players.

Key stat
The Cowboys outgained the Browns, 168 yards to 91, on the ground, helping Dallas win the time of possession 36:14 to 22:31.

Noteworthy
Marion Barber recorded two touchdowns and 80 yards before leaving with bruised ribs in the third quarter. Jones picked up where Barber left off, carrying the ball nine times for 62 yards in the second half. ... Recently reinstated Cowboys CB Adam Jones started the game in place of Terence Newman, who sat out with a groin injury. Jones finished with one tackle, but was called for pass interference in the end zone, setting up the Browns' only touchdown. ... Browns WR Donte Stallworth, signed in the offseason, tweaked his groin during pregame warmups and did not play.

