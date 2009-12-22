Quick Take: Cowboys/Redskins

Keep your eye on ... DeMarcus Ware's final sack total: Dallas' Pro Bowl linebacker will be licking his chops as he takes on a Washington team that has surrendered 38 sacks this season. If Ware is able to apply constant pressure on Redskins QB Jason Campbell it could result in a cavalcade of turnovers.

Wade Phillips' sideline demeanor: The Cowboys' coach is not afraid to show his emotions on game day. When the team is playing well, a broad smile can often be found across Phillips' face, but when things are going poorly, he is not afraid to frown and throw his hands up.