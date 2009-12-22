Quick Take: Cowboys/Redskins

In Brief
» Last meeting: The Cowboys scored a late touchdown to drop the Redskins, 7-6, in Week 11.
» Streaks: The teams have split their last 10 meetings, but the Cowboys hold a decisive 58-39-2 all-time advantage, including the playoffs.
» Last week: Dallas handed New Orleans its first loss of the season, 24-17. ... Washington suffered its worst loss of the season, 45-12, at home against New York.
Keep your eye on ...
Wade Phillips' sideline demeanor: The Cowboys' coach is not afraid to show his emotions on game day. When the team is playing well, a broad smile can often be found across Phillips' face, but when things are going poorly, he is not afraid to frown and throw his hands up.
The Redskins' desire: Against New York on Monday night, Washington appeared completely disinterested at times and had one of its worst home losses ever in front of a national audience. Another performance like that against the rival Cowboys could seal the fate of many current players with a new regime taking over.
Did you know?
Ware has had 10 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons. ... The Cowboys have not swept the Redskins since the 2004 season. ... Washington's London Fletcher ranks third in the league with 126 tackles. ... If the playoffs started today, the Cowboys would be in (the Redskins have been eliminated). Get an updated look at the postseason picture.