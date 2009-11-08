Quick Take: cowboys-eagles

With their fourth straight win, the Cowboys are alone atop the NFC East at 6-2. ... Eagles LT Jason Peters exited in the first quarter with a left ankle injury, but returned before the end of the half. ... Eagles CB Asante Samuel took a knee to the helmet in the third quarter and stayed down on the field for several minutes. However, he later returned. ... This was the 100th all-time meeting between the teams and the Cowboys lead the series 56-44, including the playoffs. ... The Cowboys are 3-1 on the road this season. ... The Eagles are 24-12 in divisional games in November and December since 2000.