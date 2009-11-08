Quick Take: cowboys-eagles

It was over when ...
On NFL Replay
NFL Replay will re-air the Dallas Cowboys' 20-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Tony Romo found Jason Witten for a 5-yard completion on third-and-3. The crucial first down brought the two-minute warning with the Cowboys up 20-16. Dallas was then able to run out the clock to preserve the win.
Game ball
The defense sacked Donovan McNabb four times, had two interceptions and held the Eagles, who averaged 29 points per game coming in, to just 16 points. The Cowboys also limited Philadelphia to 4-of-12 conversions on third down and stopped McNabb on fourth-and-inches at Dallas' 45-yard line in the fourth quarter.
Key Stat
Eagles coach Andy Reid threw his red flag on two occasions in the second half, and lost both challenges. So with more than 11 minutes remaining, the team was left without any challenges or timeouts. Reid couldn't stop the clock and the defense couldn't stop the Cowboys when they began their final drive with 4:27 left.
Noteworthy
With their fourth straight win, the Cowboys are alone atop the NFC East at 6-2. ... Eagles LT Jason Peters exited in the first quarter with a left ankle injury, but returned before the end of the half. ... Eagles CB Asante Samuel took a knee to the helmet in the third quarter and stayed down on the field for several minutes. However, he later returned. ... This was the 100th all-time meeting between the teams and the Cowboys lead the series 56-44, including the playoffs. ... The Cowboys are 3-1 on the road this season. ... The Eagles are 24-12 in divisional games in November and December since 2000.