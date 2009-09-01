Quick Take: Cowboys at Vikings

Who will be the odd man out in Minnesota? The tardy arrival of Brett Favre at Vikings training camp left the team with a crowded situation at quarterback. Where Tarvaris Jackson and Sage Rosenfels were originally expected to compete for the starting job, with John David Booty as third-stringer, now appears as though one of those three will be left off the opening-day, 53-man roster. The amount of playing time allotted to Booty, Jackson and Rosenfels in this game may be a strong indication of which players are staying and who will be left in the awkward situation of being left off the roster due to Favre.