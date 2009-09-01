Quick Take: Cowboys at Vikings

Keep your eye on ...
Live on NFL Network:
Dallas Cowboys at
Friday, 8 p.m. ET
Who will be the odd man out in Minnesota? The tardy arrival of Brett Favre at Vikings training camp left the team with a crowded situation at quarterback. Where Tarvaris Jackson and Sage Rosenfels were originally expected to compete for the starting job, with John David Booty as third-stringer, now appears as though one of those three will be left off the opening-day, 53-man roster. The amount of playing time allotted to Booty, Jackson and Rosenfels in this game may be a strong indication of which players are staying and who will be left in the awkward situation of being left off the roster due to Favre.
Opportunities to shine for Cowboys' backup receivers: With Roy Williams out of action and Sam Hurd likely to miss Friday's preseason finale, it will give the team's backup receivers a good chance to make a final impression on the coaching staff. Miles Austin could have the most to gain, as a good showing to increase the fourth-year receiver's playing time when the season kicks off on Sept. 13.