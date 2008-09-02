Quick Take: Cowboys at Browns

Last meeting
In Week 2 of the 2004 season, the Cowboys' defense had a dominant effort, holding the Browns to just 202 total yards in a 19-13 victory.
Streaks
Dallas has won four of the past six meetings to trim Cleveland's overall series lead to 15-10. See the head-to-head matchup over the last five meetings.
Keep your eye on ...
Cowboys CB Adam Jones: The former Titan was reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell after his suspension for the entire 2007 season for violating the league's conduct policy. Jones is being counted on to be the team's nickleback and punt returner.
Browns DTs Shaun Rogers and Corey Williams: Cleveland's main objective during the offseason was to improve the league's 30th-ranked defense. It acquired two interior linemen in Rogers and Williams, and both will face a significant challenge against Dallas' offensive line, which is considered one of the best in the league.
Browns QB Derek Anderson: The Pro Bowl signal caller suffered a concussion in the team's second preseason game and missed the team's last two outings. He is expected to start in Week 1, but could be replaced by Brady Quinn if he suffers a setback.