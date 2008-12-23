Quick Take: Cowboys (9-6) at Eagles (8-6-1)

Last meeting
Dallas QB Tony Romo threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns as the Cowboys won a shootout over the Eagles in Week 2, 41-37.
Streaks
The Cowboys have won two of the past three matchups to maintain a 53-42 overall series advantage. See a breakdown of the last five meetings.
Last week
In the final game at Texas Stadium, the Cowboys were beaten by the Ravens, 33-24. ... With a chance to solidify their playoff hopes, the Eagles lost 10-3 at Washington.
Keep your eye on ...
Romo's decision making: The Cowboys have lost two of their past three games and in both defeats, Romo committed crucial turnovers. He threw an interception vs. Pittsburgh that was returned for the winning touchdown and had two damaging picks in last Saturday's loss to the Ravens. He also gave Philadelphia a touchdown with a fumble in the end zone earlier this season, which nearly cost Dallas that game.
Fan feedback
DeSean's response:Eagles rookie wide receiver DeSean Jackson came close to scoring his first touchdown in Week 2 against the Cowboys, but prematurely threw the ball up in celebration prior to crossing the goal line. Last week, he had two crucial drops vs. the Redskins. The pressure will be on to come through this time around.
Ware's chase:Cowboys LB DeMarcus Ware needs three sacks to top Michael Strahan's 22.5 for the NFL single-season sack record. He has recorded three sacks on three occasions this season and at least one sack in six straight games vs. the Eagles.
Did you know?
With a win, the Cowboys will earn the NFC's final wild-card spot. The Eagles need to win and get help. See the complete playoff picture. ... Terrell Owens needs 51 yards receiving to reach 1,000 for the ninth time. ... When QB Donovan McNabb starts and has 10 attempts and a 100.0 passer rating, the Eagles are 39-1.