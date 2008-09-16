Quick Take: Cowboys (2-0) at Packers (2-0)

Last meeting
On Thanksgiving last year, the Cowboys defeated the Packers 37-27 in the first matchup between two 10-1 teams since 1990. Tony Romo threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns in the victory.
Last week
The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 41-37 in a shootout on Monday Night Football. ... The Packers built a big lead against the Lions, allowed Detroit to take the lead, and then scored three late touchdowns for a 48-25 victory on the road.
Keep your eye on ...
Ryan Grant's health: Grant has rushed for 112 yards on 27 carries in Green Bay's first two games, but was limited against the Lions with a hamstring injury that has bothered him since the beginning of the preseason. Last year, Grant ran for 94 yards and two touchdowns in the much-hyped Thursday night showdown against the Cowboys.
The return of Felix Jones: The rookie out of Arkansas set a team record with 247 kick-return yards on Monday night against the Eagles, including a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. In a game that looks like another shootout on paper, Jones could have a huge impact in field position.
Charles Woodson's toe troubles:Woodson helped seal the Packers' win over Detroit last week with back-to-back picks of Jon Kitna, including one returned for a touchdown. And he played with a broken toe that required him to receive a painkilling injection before the game. While the Packers expect Woodson to play this week, he missed last year's matchup in which the Green Bay secondary struggled mightily in trying to contain Terrell Owens, who roamed free for 156 yards and a touchdown.
Did you know?
Packers DE Aaron Kampman has 30 sacks since 2006, the most in the NFC. ... Dallas and Green Bay tied for the best records in the NFC last year with 13-3 marks. ... When RB Marion Barber has more than 11 carries, the Cowboys are 21-1. ... Aaron Rodgers came in for an injured -- and ineffective -- Brett Favre last season against Dallas and completed 18 of 26 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown, while keeping the Packers in the game.