Quick Take: Cowboys (2-0) at Packers (2-0)

Packers DE Aaron Kampman has 30 sacks since 2006, the most in the NFC. ... Dallas and Green Bay tied for the best records in the NFC last year with 13-3 marks. ... When RB Marion Barber has more than 11 carries, the Cowboys are 21-1. ... Aaron Rodgers came in for an injured -- and ineffective -- Brett Favre last season against Dallas and completed 18 of 26 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown, while keeping the Packers in the game.