Quick Take: Cowboys (13-2) at Redskins (8-7)

Last meeting
Terrance Newman intercepted Jason Campbell's pass in the closing minutes as the Cowboys defeated the Redskins, 28-23. Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo torched the Redskins secondary with four touchdown passes -- all to Terrell Owens -- in Week 11.
Last week
Romo passed for a touchdown and Marion Barber rushed for another as the Cowboysdefeated the host Panthers, 20-13. The Redskins took control of their playoff destiny after defeating the Vikings, 32-21.
At stake
The Cowboys have clinched home-field advantage in the playoffs. The Redskins will clinch a playoff berth with a win, or a loss by the Vikings and Saints. The Redskins were on the brink of elimination after losing to the Bills in Week 13. Now, Washington is on a three-game winning streak and in control of its own fate. Get your playoff answers here.
Key matchup:
Cowboys backups vs. the Redskins starters. Cowboys coach Wade Phillips hasn't decided how long his starters will play -- if they do at all. The Cowboys will definitely be without receiver Terrell Owens who suffered a high ankle sprain against Carolina last week. Owens had eight receptions for 173 yards to go with his four touchdowns in the Week 11 matchup. The game could come down to Cowboys backup quarterback Brad Johnson against his former team. This seems to tilt the favor to the Redskins, who have a lot more to play for than the Cowboys. But that doesn't always matter in rivalry games.
Did you know?
The Cowboys' 13 wins tie a franchise-record set in 1992. The Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills, 52-17, in Super Bowl XXVII that season.