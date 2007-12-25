Quick Take: Cowboys (13-2) at Redskins (8-7)

Key matchup:

Cowboys backups vs. the Redskins starters. Cowboys coach Wade Phillips hasn't decided how long his starters will play -- if they do at all. The Cowboys will definitely be without receiver Terrell Owens who suffered a high ankle sprain against Carolina last week. Owens had eight receptions for 173 yards to go with his four touchdowns in the Week 11 matchup. The game could come down to Cowboys backup quarterback Brad Johnson against his former team. This seems to tilt the favor to the Redskins, who have a lot more to play for than the Cowboys. But that doesn't always matter in rivalry games.