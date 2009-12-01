Quick Take: Colts-Titans

In Brief
» Last meeting:Peyton Manning passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Colts past the Titans, 31-9, in Week 5.
» Streaks: The teams have split their last six meetings, but the Colts have a 16-13 overall series edge, including the playoffs.
» Last week: Vince Young led the Titans on a 99-yard winning drive, throwing the clinching TD as time expired in a 20-17 victory over the Cardinals. ... The Colts overcame a 20-7 halftime deficit in Houston and rallied for a 35-27 win.
Keep your eye on ...
Chris Johnson's breakaway speed: The second-year rusher is on a tear rarely seen in NFL history. He has run for at least 125 yards in six straight games, and has averaged an amazing 154.7 yards per outing. His worst game of the year came in the first matchup vs. the Colts when he had just 34 rushing yards, and if Indy is able to contain him again, it could be tough for Tennessee to overcome.
The Colts' fortitude: There have been several chances for Indianapolis to fold over the past five weeks, but it has yet to do so. The Colts have set an NFL-record with five consecutive wins after trailing in the fourth quarter. Such rallies would seem to take a toll on a team's energy, but so far the Colts have shown no signs of wearing down.
Did you know?
Indianapolis can tie New England's all-time mark with its 21st consecutive regular-season victory. ... Manning is one TD away from becoming the first quarterback in league history with 25 TD passes in 12 straight seasons. ... Young has won nine starts in a row for Tennessee. ... If the playoffs started today, the Colts would be the top seed and the Titans would be on the outside looking in. Get an updated look at the postseason picture.