Quick Take: Colts-Titans

Keep your eye on ... Young's hot streak: Since being named the starter in Week 8, Young has led the Titans on a five-game winning streak. He has yet to face a team the caliber of the Colts over that stretch, however. How he plays against an Indianapolis defense that has held opposing quarterbacks to only a 76.5 passer rating (seventh-best in the league) could be a crucial factor in this game.

Chris Johnson's breakaway speed: The second-year rusher is on a tear rarely seen in NFL history. He has run for at least 125 yards in six straight games, and has averaged an amazing 154.7 yards per outing. His worst game of the year came in the first matchup vs. the Colts when he had just 34 rushing yards, and if Indy is able to contain him again, it could be tough for Tennessee to overcome.