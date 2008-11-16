Quick Take: Colts sweep Texans

Noteworthy

Texans DT Amobi Okoye (high ankle sprain) and LB Morlon Greenwood (leg) did not play due to injury. ... Texans RB Steve Slaton totaled 156 yards on 14 carries. His 71-yard touchdown run was the longest in Texans history. ... The Colts have won 13 of 14 meetings with the Texans and have scored at least 30 points in seven of their last eight games against Houston. ... The Texans are 0-5 on the road this season.