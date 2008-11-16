Quick Take: Colts sweep Texans

It was over when ...
Houston's Sage Rosenfels was intercepted by safety Melvin Bullitt on the Texans' last-minute attempt at a winning drive. Bullitt was playing in place of Bob Sanders, who sat out with a knee injury.
Game ball
Joseph Addai put the Colts up for good with a 7-yard run in the third quarter, his second touchdown of the game. Addai had his best performance of the season, totaling 153 yards from scrimmage, including 71 rushing yards on 11 second-half carries.
Key stat
The Colts, who were 10-of-15 on third downs, converted a pair of third-and-longs on their final scoring drive.
Noteworthy
Texans DT Amobi Okoye (high ankle sprain) and LB Morlon Greenwood (leg) did not play due to injury. ... Texans RB Steve Slaton totaled 156 yards on 14 carries. His 71-yard touchdown run was the longest in Texans history. ... The Colts have won 13 of 14 meetings with the Texans and have scored at least 30 points in seven of their last eight games against Houston. ... The Texans are 0-5 on the road this season.