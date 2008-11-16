Quick Take: Colts sweep Texans

Published: Nov 16, 2008 at 09:39 AM

It was over when ...
Houston's Sage Rosenfels was intercepted by safety Melvin Bullitt on the Texans' last-minute attempt at a winning drive. Bullitt was playing in place of Bob Sanders, who sat out with a knee injury.

Game ball
Joseph Addai put the Colts up for good with a 7-yard run in the third quarter, his second touchdown of the game. Addai had his best performance of the season, totaling 153 yards from scrimmage, including 71 rushing yards on 11 second-half carries.

Key stat
The Colts, who were 10-of-15 on third downs, converted a pair of third-and-longs on their final scoring drive.

Noteworthy
Texans DT Amobi Okoye (high ankle sprain) and LB Morlon Greenwood (leg) did not play due to injury. ... Texans RB Steve Slaton totaled 156 yards on 14 carries. His 71-yard touchdown run was the longest in Texans history. ... The Colts have won 13 of 14 meetings with the Texans and have scored at least 30 points in seven of their last eight games against Houston. ... The Texans are 0-5 on the road this season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp still looking to improve: 'The name of the game is being bigger, stronger, faster'

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is not satisfied with winning the receiving triple crown in 2021, and he's dedicated himself to being faster and stronger than last year as the team pursues another championship.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

2022 NFL Season: One rookie who could significantly impact each division race

On the eve of the 2022 NFL season, which newbies are poised to immediately impact the playoff picture? Bucky Brooks identifies one rookie who could define each division race.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE