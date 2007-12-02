Quick Take: Colts sweep Jaguars

It was over when ...
Jacksonville coach Jack Del Rio chose not to go with an onside kick with 2:47 remaining, after his team had gotten within three points on a David Garrard 17-yard touchdown pass to WR Dennis Northcutt, followed by Garrard's two-point conversion run. The Colts received the ball and proceded to run out the clock.

Game balls
Peyton Manning threw a season-high four touchdown passes -- two of them to TE Dallas Clark, and the other two to WR Reggie Wayne and RB Luke Lawton. Manning finished the game with 288 passing yards, Clark with 60 receiving and Wayne with 158.

Key stat
The Jaguars lost despite outgaining the Colts 168 to 63 on the ground and dominating the time of posession, 35:45 to 24:15. Jacksonville's eight penalties for 64 yards didn't help, either.

Noteworthy
The Colts were held without a score on their opening drive for the seventh consecutive game. ... With his 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, Jaguars RB Maurice Jones-Drew has now scored in all four career games vs. Indianapolis. ... With 104 yards, Jaguars RB Fred Taylor went over 100 yards rushing for the second straight game and just the second time this season. ... On a third-and-2 from the Jaguars 11, Manning threw an interception to Reggie Nelson, then landed an impressive tackle on the Jaguars safety at the Jacksonville 33-yard line. ... Garrard threw his first interception of the season (in 231 attempts) on a pass deflected by Colts LB Gary Brackett in the fourth quarter. ... Jacksonville is 1-6 all-time at Indianapolis.

