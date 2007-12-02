Quick Take: Colts sweep Jaguars

Noteworthy

The Colts were held without a score on their opening drive for the seventh consecutive game. ... With his 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, Jaguars RB Maurice Jones-Drew has now scored in all four career games vs. Indianapolis. ... With 104 yards, Jaguars RB Fred Taylor went over 100 yards rushing for the second straight game and just the second time this season. ... On a third-and-2 from the Jaguars 11, Manning threw an interception to Reggie Nelson, then landed an impressive tackle on the Jaguars safety at the Jacksonville 33-yard line. ... Garrard threw his first interception of the season (in 231 attempts) on a pass deflected by Colts LB Gary Brackett in the fourth quarter. ... Jacksonville is 1-6 all-time at Indianapolis.