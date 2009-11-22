quick take: colts-ravens

Published: Nov 22, 2009 at 07:40 AM

It was over when ...

LB Gary Brackett intercepted Joe Flacco deep in Colts territory, halting a nine-play Ravens drive. The Ravens had one last chance, but a lateral attempt by Ed Reed on a punt return was ruled a fumble and recovered by Indianapolis.

Game ball

Colts WR Pierre Garcon recorded career highs in receptions (six) and yards (108). His 66-yard reception in the first quarter set up Indianapolis' first touchdown -- a 3-yard, one-handed reception by TE Dallas Clark.

Key Stat

Kicker Billy Cundiff was the only Ravens player to score, kicking five field goals, including two from 46 and 44 yards. But his 30-yard miss in the third quarter came back to haunt the Ravens.

Noteworthy

The Colts have won the last seven meetings, including four straight at Baltimore. ... Indianapolis has won a franchise-record eight straight road games. ... Joe Flacco has zero touchdowns in the last three weeks after throwing 12 in his first seven games. ... Ravens LB Terrell Suggs was inactive for the first time in his career. Suggs, who missed the game with a right knee injury, had played in 105 consecutive games. ... With his lone catch in the first-quarter, Clark passed John Mackey for most receptions by a Colts tight end. ... Ravens CB Fabian Washington suffered a knee sprain in the fourth quarter and was carried off the field.

