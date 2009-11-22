quick take: colts-ravens

The Colts have won the last seven meetings, including four straight at Baltimore. ... Indianapolis has won a franchise-record eight straight road games. ... Joe Flacco has zero touchdowns in the last three weeks after throwing 12 in his first seven games. ... Ravens LB Terrell Suggs was inactive for the first time in his career. Suggs, who missed the game with a right knee injury, had played in 105 consecutive games. ... With his lone catch in the first-quarter, Clark passed John Mackey for most receptions by a Colts tight end. ... Ravens CB Fabian Washington suffered a knee sprain in the fourth quarter and was carried off the field.