Quick Take: Colts look to recover from blowout

Published: Nov 21, 2012 at 06:37 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 12 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: The Colts had put themselves in the position of solid playoff contenders, even boasting a two-game lead over the seventh-place team. Then New England dropped 59 on their heads. Back to reality. Now they have to hold on to their spot in the wild-card race with their fingertips against a Bills team that might get veteran ball-carrier Fred Jackson back. The battle to watch here? Bills defensive end Mario Williams has slowly rounded into shape, with his wrist healing. He looked almost like his old self against the Dolphins in Week 11, and his cast might come off this time. If Williams can attack left tackle Anthony Castonzo and corral Andrew Luck -- and Super Mario is athletic enough to do so -- the matchup could turn favorable for the Bills. These kinds of games shape playoff pushes.

On Twitter:#BUFvsIND

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

CeeDee Lamb sets Cowboys' single-season record for receptions, receiving yards in win over Lions 

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was a superstar on Saturday night against the Lions, setting Dallas' single-season record for both receptions and receiving yards. 
news

Chiefs stripping down playbook to get Patrick Mahomes, offense going vs. Bengals

The Chiefs whittled down their normal game plan from Andy Reid's massive playbook for today's game against the Bengals in an effort to get Patrick Mahomes and Co. humming again, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Examining factors that led to Broncos benching Russell Wilson and what's potentially next for QB

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reviews the events that led to the Denver Broncos benching quarterback Russell Wilson this past week.
news

Injury roundup: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase likely to play; Chiefs' L'Jarius Sneed game-time decision

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs, while Kansas City's cornerback, L'Jarius Sneed, is a game-time decision due to a calf injury. 