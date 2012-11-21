Why this game is intriguing: The Colts had put themselves in the position of solid playoff contenders, even boasting a two-game lead over the seventh-place team. Then New England dropped 59 on their heads. Back to reality. Now they have to hold on to their spot in the wild-card race with their fingertips against a Bills team that might get veteran ball-carrier Fred Jackson back. The battle to watch here? Bills defensive end Mario Williams has slowly rounded into shape, with his wrist healing. He looked almost like his old self against the Dolphins in Week 11, and his cast might come off this time. If Williams can attack left tackle Anthony Castonzo and corral Andrew Luck -- and Super Mario is athletic enough to do so -- the matchup could turn favorable for the Bills. These kinds of games shape playoff pushes.
Quick Take: Colts look to recover from blowout
Published: Nov 21, 2012 at 06:37 AM
