Quick Take: Colts-Jaguars

Published: Dec 17, 2009 at 02:27 PM

It was over when ...

On NFL Replay
NFL Replay will re-air the Indianapolis Colts' 35-31 win over the Jacksonville  Jaguars on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

» **NFL Network schedule**

Colts CB Jacob Lacey intercepted David Garrard's pass with just more than one minute remaining to seal the win, and thwart the Jaguars' attempt to rally.

Game ball

Colts QB Peyton Manning was nearly perfect, dissecting the Jaguars' defense. Manning threw four touchdown passes, and his lone blemish was an interception that bounced out of the hands of TE Dallas Clark -- who made up for that transgression with two touchdowns.

Key Stat

The Colts did not give up a sack in 30 pass attempts, giving Manning seemingly all day to make the throws neccessary.

Noteworthy

The Colts lead the all-time series 14-4 and have won the last three meetings, five of the last six, and eight of the last 10 overall. The Colts are 7-2 all-time at Jacksonville and have now won their last three road meetings. ... The Colts are 14-0 for the first time in franchise history. ... The Colts have won an NFL record 23 consecutive regular-season games and 11 consecutive road games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins DC Vic Fangio: Bills QB Josh Allen like John Elway 'on steroids'

Everything is on the line in Sunday night's showdown between the Dolphins and Bills, and Fangio believes Buffalo has something truly special in Josh Allen, who he compared to John Elway.
news

Fire at home of Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill started by child playing with cigarette lighter

A fire at the $6.9 million home owned by Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill was started by a child playing with a cigarette lighter in a bedroom, a fire official said on Thursday.
news

Week 18 NFL picks: Texans unanimously chosen to beat Colts on Saturday; Bills or Dolphins on Sunday?

Who will prevail in Saturday night's enticing matchup between surprising AFC South squads: Houston or Indianapolis? And which team takes the de facto AFC East title game in Sunday's regular-season finale: Buffalo or Miami? Check out all of the Week 18 game picks!
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.