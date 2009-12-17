Quick Take: Colts-Jaguars

It was over when ...
On NFL Replay
Colts CB Jacob Lacey intercepted David Garrard's pass with just more than one minute remaining to seal the win, and thwart the Jaguars' attempt to rally.
Game ball
Colts QB Peyton Manning was nearly perfect, dissecting the Jaguars' defense. Manning threw four touchdown passes, and his lone blemish was an interception that bounced out of the hands of TE Dallas Clark -- who made up for that transgression with two touchdowns.
Key Stat
The Colts did not give up a sack in 30 pass attempts, giving Manning seemingly all day to make the throws neccessary.
Noteworthy
The Colts lead the all-time series 14-4 and have won the last three meetings, five of the last six, and eight of the last 10 overall. The Colts are 7-2 all-time at Jacksonville and have now won their last three road meetings. ... The Colts are 14-0 for the first time in franchise history. ... The Colts have won an NFL record 23 consecutive regular-season games and 11 consecutive road games.