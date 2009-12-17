Quick Take: Colts-Jaguars

The Colts lead the all-time series 14-4 and have won the last three meetings, five of the last six, and eight of the last 10 overall. The Colts are 7-2 all-time at Jacksonville and have now won their last three road meetings. ... The Colts are 14-0 for the first time in franchise history. ... The Colts have won an NFL record 23 consecutive regular-season games and 11 consecutive road games.